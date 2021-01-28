Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Shares Up 5.6% Following Earnings Beat

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) shares traded up 5.6% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.39. 411,094 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 208,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QMCO shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, insider Regan J. Macpherson sold 8,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $57,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 13,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $84,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,372 shares of company stock valued at $530,929 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Quantum during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $301.07 million, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57.

Quantum Company Profile (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

