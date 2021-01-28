Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) One Day Volume Hits $87,573.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $24.11 million and approximately $87,573.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00044604 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00179282 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000284 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00010294 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,155,680 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

