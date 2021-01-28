QuarkChain Price Tops $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $43.53 million and $3.84 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00073845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.75 or 0.00900974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00052003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.09 or 0.04408954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018102 BTC.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a token. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

QuarkChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.