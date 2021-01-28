Quasarcoin (QAC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.80 Million

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Quasarcoin has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Quasarcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $4,736.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quasarcoin Token Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a token. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 tokens. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quasar aims to be a “business travel” that requires personalized information based on broad knowledge, which starts with ‘fair travel’ to accumulate professional and advanced information, moving on to “medical travel” that requires knowledge of specific fields and extensive information. “

Quasarcoin Token Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.