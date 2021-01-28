Quest Diagnostics (DGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $125.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.60. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

In related news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

