Quiztok 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. Quiztok has a market cap of $6.89 million and $1.05 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008128 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Quiztok

QTCON is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,247,508 tokens. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

