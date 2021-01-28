Quiztok (QTCON) Hits Market Cap of $7.36 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Quiztok has a market cap of $7.36 million and $1.27 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Quiztok token can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quiztok alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 71.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008070 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

QTCON is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,217,773 tokens. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.