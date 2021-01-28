QunQun (QUN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $151,125.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One QunQun token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. QunQun has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $151,125.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00070450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.69 or 0.00894660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00052531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.80 or 0.04251212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017910 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014571 BTC.

QunQun Token Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

