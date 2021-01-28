Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Trading Down 5.9%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.20. 7,470,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 14,112,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $906.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $163.32 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTT. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Qutoutiao in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares in the last quarter.

About Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

