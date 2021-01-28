QV Investors Inc. Sells 168,510 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,510 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,083,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $263.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

