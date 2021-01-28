QV Investors Inc. Sells 21,270 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 21,270 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.18. 22,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,987. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Northland Securities began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

