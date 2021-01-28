QV Investors Inc. Sells 25,270 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

QV Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,270 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants accounts for 1.0% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Darden Restaurants worth $14,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 79.1% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRI. BTIG Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -116.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.39 and a 200 day moving average of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

