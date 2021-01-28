QV Investors Inc. Sells 57,324 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

QV Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,324 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 4.0% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.08% of Canadian National Railway worth $60,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 573.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.55.

CNI traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.24. 11,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.93. The company has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

