QV Investors Inc. Sells 6,730 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Winmark accounts for 1.6% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 3.41% of Winmark worth $23,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Winmark by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Winmark by 1,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Winmark by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Winmark by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Winmark by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WINA stock traded up $4.29 on Thursday, hitting $174.82. 186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,883. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.25. The stock has a market cap of $653.83 million, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

In related news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $68,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $1,696,478.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,682 shares of company stock worth $3,929,785. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

