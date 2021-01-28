QV Investors Inc. Trims Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

QV Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,205. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.04 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

