R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Price Up 5.1%

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) shares were up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 1,007,776 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 943,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 268.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,911 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in R1 RCM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,178 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

