Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,462,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,574,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

