RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Trading 5.2% Higher

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.35. 446,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 760,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $452.54 million, a P/E ratio of 166.67 and a beta of 1.09.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 109.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

