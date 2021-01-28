Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RAIFY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raiffeisen Bank International has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Raiffeisen Bank International stock remained flat at $$5.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.06.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

