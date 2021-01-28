Ralph Lauren (RL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Ralph Lauren to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ralph Lauren to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $100.81 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.65, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.12.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.45.

In related news, Director Michael A. George acquired 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,742.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

