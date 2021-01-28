RAMP Trading Up 79.8% Over Last Week (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One RAMP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $57.66 million and $20.17 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RAMP has traded up 79.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00049594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00125502 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00263471 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00066304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00064443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00333893 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,536,429 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

RAMP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.