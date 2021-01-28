Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.50

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.50 and traded as high as $16.82. Rand Capital shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 3,313 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 132.01 and a quick ratio of 132.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 85.66% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 114.5%.

About Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.