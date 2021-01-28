Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Downgraded to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53. Randstad has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $34.27.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

