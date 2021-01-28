Rapids Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Rapids coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Rapids has a market cap of $507,793.44 and approximately $1,264.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00019390 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids (CRYPTO:RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

