Rapidz One Day Volume Reaches $9,956.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Rapidz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rapidz has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Rapidz has a market cap of $4.05 million and $9,956.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00066449 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.00874829 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006033 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048630 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.35 or 0.04155051 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014697 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017962 BTC.
Rapidz Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “
Buying and Selling Rapidz
Rapidz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
