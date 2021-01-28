Rapidz (RPZX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,956.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Rapidz has a market cap of $4.05 million and $9,956.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00066449 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.00874829 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006033 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048630 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.35 or 0.04155051 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014697 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017962 BTC.
Rapidz Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “
Rapidz Token Trading
Rapidz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.