Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,575.87

Shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,575.87 and traded as high as $1,626.00. Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) shares last traded at $1,586.00, with a volume of 128,892 shares.

RAT has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,888.17 ($24.67).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,557.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,575.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £911.73 million and a P/E ratio of 27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

In related news, insider Mark P. Nicholls acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,458 ($19.05) per share, for a total transaction of £14,580 ($19,048.86). Also, insider Sarah Gentleman bought 100 shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,483 ($19.38) per share, with a total value of £1,483 ($1,937.55). Insiders bought a total of 1,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,660 over the last 90 days.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

