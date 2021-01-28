RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the December 31st total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, VP Clinton Dayne Fendley acquired 34,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $30,348.21. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,472.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. 406,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,004. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $17.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

