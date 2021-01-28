Raven Protocol Price Hits $0.0004 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $1.80 million and $2,561.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00051544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00128653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00270782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00067854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00065775 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.76 or 0.00334423 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,370,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.