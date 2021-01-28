Ravencoin Classic Trading 35.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $917,496.59 and $26,726.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00130833 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00275683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00069025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00067371 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,969,460,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

