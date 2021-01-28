Ravencoin (RVN) Market Cap Hits $130.66 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $130.66 million and $10.58 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00051885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00071888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00129466 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.42 or 0.00903187 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,010,960,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.