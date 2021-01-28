Raymond James Analysts Give Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) a $74.00 Price Target

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) has been assigned a $74.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 114.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zymeworks from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zymeworks from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

Shares of ZYME stock traded down $9.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares in the company, valued at $931,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,672. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 22.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,999,000 after acquiring an additional 820,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 80.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 622,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,974,000 after acquiring an additional 277,576 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 56.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 641,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after acquiring an additional 232,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at $7,705,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

