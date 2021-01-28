Raymond James Boosts Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target to C$3.50

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.60 to C$2.45 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

Shares of CVE GRN traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.60. 1,355,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,548. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$277.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.96.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.