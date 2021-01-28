Raymond James Increases CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$110.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$108.23.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A traded up C$4.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$103.47. 330,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$100.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.60 billion and a PE ratio of 24.62. CGI has a 12 month low of C$67.23 and a 12 month high of C$112.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

