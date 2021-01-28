Raymond James Increases NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$2.00

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NVA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC raised their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Firstegy cut NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities cut NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.77.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.11. 772,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,486. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$250.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.27.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$105.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post -0.1527027 EPS for the current year.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

