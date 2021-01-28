Raymond James Reiterates “C$485.00” Price Target for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) received a C$485.00 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CP. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$450.00 to C$465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$435.69.

Shares of TSE:CP traded up C$23.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$447.01. 173,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95. The company has a market cap of C$60.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$445.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$411.37. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of C$252.00 and a 52-week high of C$482.74.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

