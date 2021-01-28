RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) (LON:RBGP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) (LON:RBGP) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Thursday, reaching GBX 73 ($0.95). 1,013,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,648. RBG Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 48.50 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 99.50 ($1.30). The company has a market capitalization of £62.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 65.28.

RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) Company Profile

RBG Holdings plc provides commercial legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Employment, Corporate, and Dispute Resolution segments. The company offers legal advice in respect of construction, planning, real estate, and residential property development services; employment and pension services; corporate, private client, and taxation services; and commercial dispute resolution.

