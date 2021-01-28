RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) (LON:RBGP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) (LON:RBGP) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Thursday, reaching GBX 73 ($0.95). 1,013,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,648. RBG Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 48.50 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 99.50 ($1.30). The company has a market capitalization of £62.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 65.28.
RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) Company Profile
