RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) (LON:RBGP) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) (LON:RBGP) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82). 121,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 414,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.83).

The stock has a market capitalization of £53.92 million and a PE ratio of 11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 65.28.

About RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) (LON:RBGP)

RBG Holdings plc provides commercial legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Employment, Corporate, and Dispute Resolution segments. The company offers legal advice in respect of construction, planning, real estate, and residential property development services; employment and pension services; corporate, private client, and taxation services; and commercial dispute resolution.

