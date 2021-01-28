Reading International (NASDAQ:RDIB) Trading Down 6.9%

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82.

Reading International Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDIB)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

