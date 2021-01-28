Real Good Food plc (RGD.L) (LON:RGD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.25

Shares of Real Good Food plc (RGD.L) (LON:RGD) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $3.60. Real Good Food plc (RGD.L) shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 9,138 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.62. The stock has a market cap of £3.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 653.06.

Real Good Food plc (RGD.L) Company Profile (LON:RGD)

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and export sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Cake Decoration, and Food Ingredients. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw brand; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors brand.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food plc (RGD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food plc (RGD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.