Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)’s share price fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.48 and last traded at $15.48. 1,496,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,474,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Several research firms recently commented on RLGY. Compass Point upped their target price on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Realogy by 83.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Realogy by 1,185.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Realogy during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realogy by 54.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

