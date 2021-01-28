Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 435,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Realty Income worth $27,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $36,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

