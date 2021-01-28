Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Realty Income in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Realty Income’s FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

NYSE O opened at $60.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

