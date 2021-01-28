Rebased Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $101.00 (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. Rebased has a market capitalization of $183,888.99 and $101.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rebased has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rebased token can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00003654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00051659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00128711 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00271163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00067344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00065672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.43 or 0.00330872 BTC.

Rebased Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi

Rebased Token Trading

Rebased can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebased should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rebased using one of the exchanges listed above.

