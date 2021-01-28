Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (AAV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE: AAV) recently:

1/15/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$3.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

1/12/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.50.

1/12/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.50.

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$2.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.94. The company has a market cap of C$379.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$2.72.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

