Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Halma (HLMAF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Halma (OTCMKTS: HLMAF):

1/26/2021 – Halma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

1/22/2021 – Halma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

1/20/2021 – Halma had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/20/2021 – Halma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

1/15/2021 – Halma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

1/13/2021 – Halma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

1/8/2021 – Halma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

1/7/2021 – Halma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

12/7/2020 – Halma had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of HLMAF stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807. Halma plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Halma plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.