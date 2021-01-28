Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FireEye (FEYE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE):

1/21/2021 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – FireEye was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. FireEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Get FireEye Inc alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,138,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,585 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $13,461,000 after buying an additional 117,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in FireEye by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,610 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,008,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in FireEye by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 85,360 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in FireEye by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 54,693 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.