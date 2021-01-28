Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FireEye (FEYE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE):
- 1/21/2021 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2021 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/21/2020 – FireEye was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of FireEye stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. FireEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.26.
FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,585 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $13,461,000 after buying an additional 117,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in FireEye by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,610 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,008,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in FireEye by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 85,360 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in FireEye by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 54,693 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.
FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.
