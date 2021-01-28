Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FPE)

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA: FPE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) stock traded down €0.35 ($0.41) on Thursday, hitting €37.60 ($44.24). 21,312 shares of the company traded hands. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.66.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

