Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Daimler AG (DAI.F) (DAI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR: DAI):

1/27/2021 – Daimler AG (DAI.F) was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Daimler AG (DAI.F) was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Daimler AG (DAI.F) was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Daimler AG (DAI.F) was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Daimler AG (DAI.F) was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Daimler AG (DAI.F) was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Daimler AG (DAI.F) was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Daimler AG (DAI.F) was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Daimler AG (DAI.F) was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Daimler AG (DAI.F) was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Daimler AG (DAI.F) was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Daimler AG (DAI.F) was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Daimler AG (DAI.F) was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Daimler AG (DAI.F) was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Daimler AG (DAI.F) was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Daimler AG (DAI.F) was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Daimler AG (DAI.F) was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Daimler AG (DAI.F) was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Daimler AG (DAI.F) was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Daimler AG (DAI.F) was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Daimler AG (DAI.F) was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Daimler AG (DAI.F) was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR DAI traded down €1.64 ($1.93) during trading on Thursday, hitting €57.25 ($67.35). 4,333,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,974.14. Daimler AG has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1 year high of €60.15 ($70.76). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €57.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

