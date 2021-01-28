Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) recently:

1/26/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $27.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

12/17/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,196,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $11,331,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 560,545 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 122.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 752,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 413,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,373,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 392,895 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

